BitForex Token Reaches Market Cap of $20.52 Million (BF)

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. BitForex Token has a market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $436,782.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,271,446,265 coins. The official website for BitForex Token is bitforex.com . The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitForex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

