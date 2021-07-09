Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.87 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY opened at $19.40 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

