Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Shares in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.65% of Larimar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR opened at $10.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $167.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.68. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

