Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 25,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,085. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

