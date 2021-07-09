199,028 Shares in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) Bought by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 199,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned approximately 1.83% of Jiya Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 25.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

