Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $1.59 Million in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX stock opened at $291.25 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -54.28 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Wix.com’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.19.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

