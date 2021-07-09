Wells Fargo & Company Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $70.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.
ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.
Athene stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68.
In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.
Athene Company Profile
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
