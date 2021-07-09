Wells Fargo & Company Raises Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target to $70.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

ATH has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Athene stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.52. Athene has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Athene will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

