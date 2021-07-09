Sphera Funds Management LTD. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,858 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in I-Mab by 828.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,203,000 after buying an additional 132,595 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in I-Mab by 274.2% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after buying an additional 363,453 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMAB opened at $76.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.93. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $85.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of I-Mab from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. I-Mab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

