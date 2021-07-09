Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 2,625 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1,562.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Target by 619.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $248.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.73. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $248.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,571. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

