Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 5,798 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,439,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,002,000 after acquiring an additional 32,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

