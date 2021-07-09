Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 68.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.45. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.71.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.