Toroso Investments LLC Sells 2,220 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Toroso Investments LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

EQNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

