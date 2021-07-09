Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.08 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 16.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $127.15 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $83.67 and a 12-month high of $135.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

