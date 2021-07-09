Senator Investment Group LP Takes Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLCRU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Get Silver Crest Acquisition alerts:

Shares of SLCRU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Crest Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.