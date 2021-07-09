Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 31,351 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of American Vanguard worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $16.79 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $517.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVD. Loop Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.