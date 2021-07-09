Capital International Investors Has $460,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Capital International Investors decreased its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TELUS were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,312,000 after purchasing an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TELUS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NYSE:TU opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.24.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

