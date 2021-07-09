BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCVCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,520,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,248,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,858,000.

Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and tech-enabled businesses in the United States; and consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, and financial services industries internationally, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms.

