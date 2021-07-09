13,244 Shares in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 834,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 483,656 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 468,565 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the first quarter worth $3,410,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 769,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $6.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. TheStreet cut The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

