Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $59.13 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $69.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

