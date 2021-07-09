Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 30,244 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 179,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,244 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $63,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,308,676 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $373.00 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

