Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,079,453 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 504.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079,453 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.51% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $68,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,438,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 827.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,782,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,078,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $55.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.