Andra AP fonden Sells 45,200 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $11,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 285.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 68.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $78,000. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

