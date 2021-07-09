Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 16,990 XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $837,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 74.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,745,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 742,836 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter worth about $393,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on XL. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on XL Fleet from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:XL opened at $7.70 on Friday. XL Fleet Corp. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

