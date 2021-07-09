Atom Investors LP Makes New Investment in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,795,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 175.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iRobot by 251.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 87,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iRobot alerts:

IRBT stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.83.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.