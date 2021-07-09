Atom Investors LP Acquires Shares of 6,065 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $115,974,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $10,377,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.