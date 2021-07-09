Atom Investors LP Has $290,000 Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Atom Investors LP lowered its position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 70,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $105.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $461.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -58.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

