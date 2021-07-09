Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 12,284 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ventas by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ventas by 116.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.82 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

