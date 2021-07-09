62,000 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWETU. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Get Athlon Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWETU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU).

Receive News & Ratings for Athlon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athlon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.