Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 60,000 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.15% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $152,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUDS opened at $11.42 on Friday. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.99.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

