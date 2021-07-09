Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth $504,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBG stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

