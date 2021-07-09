ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $960 million-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

ASGN opened at $93.37 on Friday. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $61.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.17.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASGN will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

