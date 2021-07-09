Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.59). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

In other news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $142,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,071.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biotech Aps Wg sold 3,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $130,709.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,274,268.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after buying an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after purchasing an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 288,664 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

