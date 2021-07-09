$0.22 EPS Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Planet Fitness posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PLNT opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

