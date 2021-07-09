Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

