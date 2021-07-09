SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109,688 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $148,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $99.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.50. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.39 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

