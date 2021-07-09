Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 510,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,713 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $78,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $168.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

