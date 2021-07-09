DODO Price Up 19.2% This Week (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. DODO has a market capitalization of $106.92 million and approximately $44.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002896 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DODO has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00905614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005204 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

