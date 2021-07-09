FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.80 Billion

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for $29.70 or 0.00088924 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and $42.98 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

