Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 164,145 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730,380 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 164,145 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 1.92% of First Financial Bankshares worth $127,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

