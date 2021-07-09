ASD Market Capitalization Hits $283.32 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market capitalization of $283.32 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.45 or 0.00905614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005204 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTMXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.