Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 240,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $42.15 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

