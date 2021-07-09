Equitable Trust Co. Has $612,000 Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,455 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of IMAX worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMAX. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.01.

NYSE IMAX opened at $19.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. Analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

