Equitable Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $151.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 197.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.44.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

