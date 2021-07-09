275,000 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.07% of SVF Investment Corp. 2 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SVFB. LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $6,818,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $3,030,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the first quarter worth about $505,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

