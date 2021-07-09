Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.36 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,929 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Paylocity worth $73,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Paylocity by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTY stock opened at $193.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $124.75 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

