Sculptor Capital LP Takes $2.43 Million Position in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOSO. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Shares of VOSO stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

