Whitebox Advisors LLC Buys New Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,300,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,150,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,199,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,120,000.

Shares of MSD Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

