Sculptor Capital LP Takes $2.04 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.36% of Health Assurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

HAAC stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.