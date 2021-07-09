Sculptor Capital LP Invests $2.96 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000.

Shares of ACAHU stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

