Whitebox Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,903,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,274,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $360,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

